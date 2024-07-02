Félix Samson Selected for 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game
July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy defender Félix Samson has been invited to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game to be played at Historic Crew Stadium on Tuesday, July 23rd, in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be broadcast at 11:30am EDT on the MLS YouTube channel.
The Montreal defender was selected from a pool of 44 of the league's rising stars who will attend this third edition of the competition.
The 16-year-old right-sided centre-back played with CF Montréal Academy's U17 team which competes in MLS NEXT.
"Félix's selection to this All-Star roster is well deserved with the season he had," said U17 Academy head coach Maxime Leconte. "Since he arrived, he has shown great progress, becoming a key player with the group. He has quickly taken his place, leading through example both on and off the field. We are pleased that he will get the chance to live this experience and further his development."
The All-Star roster was selected by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, made up of key members of the MLS Player Development Department, following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase event.
To be eligible, players must be under the age of 18 (born between 2007 and 2009) and have participated in one of MLS NEXT's national events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, the Generation adidas Cup and the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase event.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024
- Real Salt Lake Returns to Action at Home Wednesday v Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Academy's Jayson Quintanilla and Simon Tonidandel to Represent the Club in Columbus for Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Charlotte FC
- New Age Categories for CF Montréal Men's Academy Teams - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire Academy Midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Looks to Continue Road Domination in Trip to Nation's Capital - FC Cincinnati
- Luciano Acosta Named Finalist for 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Academy's Zackory Campagnolo and Miguel Alvarado Selected to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - Colorado Rapids
- Damario McIntosh Selected to Represent Revolution at Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game - New England Revolution
- Quakes Academy Players Tomo Allen, Rohan Rajagopal Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - San Jose Earthquakes
- Crew Academy Forward Chase Adams and Midfielder Tristan Brown Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Academy Forward Max Eisenberg Named to 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Philadelphia Union
- Gavin Turner Selected to Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - D.C. United
- Three LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC's U'17 Academy Defender Chris Applewhite Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Team - Nashville SC
- Félix Samson Selected for 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango Named One of Four Possible Captains for 2024 MLS All-Stars - Real Salt Lake
- MNUFC Academy U17 Forward Darius Randell Selected to Play in 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game - Minnesota United FC
- Stefan Chirila Named to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Expands Partnership with Rugs.com - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs German Midfielder Marcel Hartel as a Designated Player - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- New Age Categories for CF Montréal Men's Academy Teams
- Félix Samson Selected for 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game
- Mathieu Choinière Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Game
- CF Montréal Tops Philadelphia Union, 4-2
- CF Montréal Hosts the Philadelphia Union Saturday at Stade Saputo