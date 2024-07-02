Félix Samson Selected for 2024 MLS Next All-Star Game

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy defender Félix Samson has been invited to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game to be played at Historic Crew Stadium on Tuesday, July 23rd, in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be broadcast at 11:30am EDT on the MLS YouTube channel.

The Montreal defender was selected from a pool of 44 of the league's rising stars who will attend this third edition of the competition.

The 16-year-old right-sided centre-back played with CF Montréal Academy's U17 team which competes in MLS NEXT.

"Félix's selection to this All-Star roster is well deserved with the season he had," said U17 Academy head coach Maxime Leconte. "Since he arrived, he has shown great progress, becoming a key player with the group. He has quickly taken his place, leading through example both on and off the field. We are pleased that he will get the chance to live this experience and further his development."

The All-Star roster was selected by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee, made up of key members of the MLS Player Development Department, following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase event.

To be eligible, players must be under the age of 18 (born between 2007 and 2009) and have participated in one of MLS NEXT's national events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, the Generation adidas Cup and the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase event.

