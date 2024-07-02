CF Montréal Visits New York City FC this Wednesday

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







NEW YORK, New York - CF Montréal takes on New York City FC this Wednesday at Citi Field (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Montreal will arrive in New York with an overall record of 2-11-5 against the opponent. The Club's last point in the Big Apple came on April 6, 2019, in a 0-0 draw at Yankee Stadium.

Reinvigorated after a strong offensive performance that saw four goals scored by four different players against the Union last Saturday, Laurent Courtois' team will be aiming to improve its road record. Midfielder Bryce Duke was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for his one-goal, one-assist performance on Josef Martínez's equalizer against Philadelphia.

The Pigeons, who had a difficult start to the season (1-1-4), have since managed to bounce back, climbing to fifth in the Eastern Conference table with 32 points and a 7-3-1 record at home. In their last match on June 28, Nick Cushing's men defeated Orlando City SC 4-2.

The Montrealers will need to keep an eye on NYCFC Designated Player Santiago Rodríguez. The Uruguayan leads his team's attack with eight goals and seven assists in 20 games.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.