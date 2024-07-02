Inter Miami CF in Search of Extending Impressive Road Form this Wednesday at Charlotte FC
July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (13W-3L-5D, 44 points) is set for a quick turnaround after its most recent road win, with the team traveling to North Carolina to take on Charlotte FC (9W-7L-5D, 32 points) this Wednesday, July 3. The matchup at Bank of America Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.
La Tropical Watch Party
On Wednesday, Inter Miami fans can share their passion with other Club fans and support the team during the team's road game in Charlotte at the Watch Party event at La Tropical.
The event will be free and is open for fans of all ages to attend. Additionally, the Watch Party will include prizes and beer specials. Don't miss out!
Address:
La Tropical - 42 NE 25th St, Miami, FL 33137
Where to Watch
MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.
All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.
Previous Match
Inter Miami earned a valuable 1-2 win over Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday night, extending its Club-record run of matches unbeaten on the road in MLS to seven, and overall winning streak to three. Defender Ian Fray and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Jordi Alba were the difference makers on the night, scoring the decisive goals in the first half.
MLS Team of the Matchday Honors for Head Coach 'Tata' Martino, Alba and Fray
Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, and defenders Alba and Fray were named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 23 of the MLS 2024 regular season. The tactician and the duo earned Team of the Matchday honors after their crucial roles in the team's 1-2 win over Nashville.
Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season
Inter Miami (13W-3L-5D) will visit Charlotte FC on a three match winning streak and currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 44 points (two points ahead of second place), while also leading the league in goals with a total 48 goals (seven more than the next team). Additionally, only LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls (8) have scored more goals from counterattacks than Inter Miami (6).
Unbeaten Run on the Road
Inter Miami will visit Charlotte unbeaten in its past seven regular season road games, recording six wins and a draw, which is the longest unbeaten run on the road in an MLS regular season for the team.
Player Records and Milestones
Captain Lionel Messi and forward Leonardo Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 28 across all competitions (25 in MLS) and Messi 25 (13 in MLS). They trail Gonzalo Higuaín who scored 29 times for Inter Miami (all in MLS). Messi (15 in MLS), meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 20 across all competitions each and attacker Robert Taylor (13 in MLS) is second with 16 assists across all competitions.
Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Taylor are tied as the players with most appearances in Club history with 97 across all competitions and close to becoming the first players to reach 100 appearances for Inter Miami. In terms of MLS appearances, Taylor is first with 79 (one in playoffs), while Callender is second with 78 (one in playoffs each).
Additionally, with his assist for Fray's goal in the team's win in Nashville, midfielder Julian Gressel recorded his 100th goal contribution, becoming the 12th active MLS player to reach the milestone.
International Duty
Inter Miami attackers Messi and Luis Suárez will miss the team's visit to Charlotte as they currently are away on international duty with their respective nationals teams ahead of the start of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América.
Messi and Suárez will remain with their national teams at least until Argentina's quarterfinals game on July 4 and Uruguay's quarterfinals matchup on July 6.
Previously Against Charlotte FC
In all, the sides have matched up six times accross all competitions, with a record of two wins, two losses and a draw for Inter Miami.
Last time out, Inter Miami and Charlotte FC played out a 2-2 draw at Chase Stadium last October in 2023 MLS regular season action.
Scouting Charlotte FC
Charlotte will host Inter Miami after most recently falling 1-0 on the road against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. In all, the North Carolina-based side has recorded nine wins, seven losses and five draws for a total 32 points and sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Forward Patrick Agyemang leads the team both in goals and assists this regular season, tallying five and three respectively.
