Philadelphia Union Agree to Permanent Transfer of Sanders Ngabo

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced they have agreed to the permanent transfer of midfielder Sanders Ngabo to AC Horsens in the second tier of the Danish Football League. the deal was completed before the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.

Appearing in 17 Union II matches where he logged two assists, the Danish international first came to Philadelphia in January 2024 from the Danish Superliga where he played for Lyngby Boldklub.

Transaction: Philadelphia Union transfer Sanders Ngabo to AC Horsens. on August 15, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.