Austin FC Acquires $1,075,000 in General Allocation Money
August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC has acquired $1,075,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) via two (2) moves announced Thursday.
First, Austin received the right to discretionarily spend an additional $1,000,000 in 2024 GAM for selecting to follow the U22 Initiative Player Model, a new roster construction rule announced by Major League Soccer on July 18, 2024. As a result, the Club now has two (2) Designated Player roster spots and four (4) U22 Initiative roster spots for the remainder of the 2024 season.
To achieve roster compliance, Austin bought down the Designated Player contract of midfielder Alex Ring using a portion of the additional $1,000,000 2024 GAM made available from the U22 Initiative Player Model decision for 2024. Ring will continue to earn the same salary. Sebastián Driussi and Osman Bukari now occupy Austin's two (2) Designated Player spots.
100 percent of the $1,000,000 in additional GAM made available from the U22 Initiative Player Model decision will be utilized in 2024.
Austin also agreed to a trade with Atlanta United FC. Austin received $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money in exchange for a 2024 International Roster Slot. The International Roster Slot belongs to Atlanta until it expires on December 31, 2024.
