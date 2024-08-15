New York City FC Host Sixth Annual Local Ford Classic

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC is excited to announce that this year's annual Local Ford Classic will be played on September 23rd at 5:00pm ET at Randall Island's Icahn Stadium. The annual game sees the New York City Police Department (NYPD) take on the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

Ticket proceeds from the event go towards both department's chosen charities. Tickets for the game can now be purchased here.

This year, the NYPD are supporting NY's Finest SC, while the FDNY will be donating funds to the FF Sergio Villanueva Soccer Foundation.

"We're excited to once again support this remarkable game," said John Billard, President. "Your Local Ford Stores couldn't be prouder to stand alongside the New York City Police Department and the New York Fire Department who serve the city with distinction every day. Beyond their normal service, through events like the Local Ford Classic, the two departments have also raised funds for an incredible number of worthy charities - that's something we're immensely proud of."

The NYPD has so far won two of the contests, while the FDNY claimed victory three times, including last year's match through a penalty shootout. Both teams have already begun preparation for this year's match, eager to add to their tally of wins.

"We are proud to partner with Your Local Ford Stores for this initiative. We've been thrilled to see this game go from strength to strength over the years," said Lina Cruz, New York City FC Director of Partnerships Marketing & Operations. "The FDNY and the NYPD have offered up some highly competitive and exciting games, all played with great spirit. Most importantly, they've raised a significant amount for important causes. We're excited to see who comes out on top this year!"

"We are very grateful for the Local Ford Stores and New York City FC, for recognizing New York Citys First Responders and providing this opportunity to share in the comradery and love of the game, while supporting our community and raising funds for our charity. The funds raised at this game will allow us to continue to provide educational scholarships for student athletes. In addition, it allows us to continue our mission to never forget and to honor and tell the story of those First Responders that made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11, especially our #10 Firefighter Sergio Villanueva" said Team Manager Joseph Brosi

"On behalf of the NYPD Soccer Team, we are so grateful to have another opportunity to participate in the 6th Annual Local Ford Classic charity match vs. FDNY. This rivalry between two great city agencies couldn't have been possible without the generosity and commitment of Local Ford Stores and New York City FC. We appreciate their efforts and continuous support," said NYPD Team Manager Ronald Mejia.

The 5,000-seater Icahn Stadium serves as a unique venue for the Local Ford Classic, situated within touching distance of the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens, and with the city's skyline serving as the backdrop.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.