Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired $400,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the Discovery Priority of midfielder Marco Reus.

The Club will receive $100,000 GAM in 2024 with an additional $300,000 GAM in 2025.

Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires $400,000 GAM from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the Discovery Priority of midfielder Marco Reus.

