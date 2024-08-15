Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy
August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired $400,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the Discovery Priority of midfielder Marco Reus.
The Club will receive $100,000 GAM in 2024 with an additional $300,000 GAM in 2025.
Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires $400,000 GAM from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the Discovery Priority of midfielder Marco Reus.
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024
- Charlotte FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Pep Biel: An Analysis of Charlotte FC's New Attacking Midfielder - Charlotte FC
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Announce Friendly against Asante Kotoko SC on October 12 - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Marco Reus - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Waives DF Bryan Oviedo - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra as Designated Player - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Host Sixth Annual Local Ford Classic - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire American Forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on Loan from Serie A Club Como 1907 - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Strike Deadline Deal; Welcome Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini, a Striker with Proven MLS Track Record, for Stretch Run - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Add Uruguayan International Felipe Carballo from Gremio on Loan - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos
- Pep Biel: An Analysis of Charlotte FC's New Attacking Midfielder
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy
- Tim Ream's Approach to Success as he Prepares for MLS Return
- USMNT Star Strengthens Charlotte FC's Backline