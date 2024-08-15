D.C. United Announce Friendly against Asante Kotoko SC on October 12

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - D.C. United today announced that the club will face Ghanaian Premier League side Asante Kotoko SC in a friendly at Audi Field on Saturday, Oct. 12. This unique matchup between two historic teams will magnify the celebration of African culture in Washington, D.C. and will headline the 2024 Capital City Africa Week Festival.

Tickets to the match will be available for purchase by the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug, 15 and can be found HERE.

"D.C. United are proud to bring the Capital City Africa Cup back to Audi Field when we host Asante Kotoko from Ghana," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations, D.C. United. "This will be another unique experience for soccer fans in the DMV. We continue our commitment of bringing exciting international friendlies to our fan base and this match further establishes Audi Field as a hub for both soccer and culture in the District."

The second annual Capital City Africa Week Festival celebrates the diversity and richness of Africa through a series of cultural, economic and sporting events presented in the U.S. nation's capital. The Festival focuses on fostering economic engagement, cooperation and investment in critical sectors such as health, infrastructure, energy, agribusiness and digital.

The week will be anchored by the "Capital City Africa Cup", played between the Ghanaian Men's Premier League Team winner, Asante Kotoko SC, and D.C. United at Audi Field on Oct. 12. The game will bring sports to the forefront as an important connective tissue that binds us and provides a critical platform for celebration, shared values and amplification of diaspora ties. The friendly will feature a pre-game festival outside of Audi Field with food trucks, music, and other cultural activities for fans to participate in.

In 2023, the Ghana Embassy in Washington, D.C., the Ghana Tourism Authority, LIQUID SOUL-DC, Events DC, and D.C. United hosted the first-ever Capital City Africa Week Festival to showcase African culture, fashion, and art through cultural, economic, and sporting events. The festival was anchored by the inaugural Capital City Africa Cup between D.C. United and Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC on Oct. 14, 2023. The Black-and-Red emerged victorious, 2-1, in a spirited match at Audi Field.

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, also known as Asante Kotoko, is a professional football club from Kumasi, Ashanti Region in Ghana West Africa that competes in the Ghanaian Premier League. The club, formally founded in 1935, has been crowned champions of the Ghanaian Premier League a record 24 times, has won the CAF Champions League twice, and was named the African club of the century by the International Football Federation of History and Statistics. Last season, Asante Kotoko finished sixth in the Ghanaian Premiere League with a 14-13-7 record.

For more information about D.C. United please visit: www.dcunited.com and www.capitalcityafricacup.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.