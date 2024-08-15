Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra as Designated Player

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed midfielder Joaquín Pereyra from Club Atlético Tucumán to a three-and-a-half-year Designated Player contract, with a club option for 2028, before the close of Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window. Pereyra will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"I am thrilled to come to Minnesota United and play for this great club," said midfielder Joaquín Pereyra. "I'm very happy and look forward to helping the team. I am ready and have many dreams to achieve big things with the club."

"We look forward to Joaquín Pereyra joining Minnesota United and strengthening our roster," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We believe his abilities are a good fit for our club and he's excited to showcase his talents to our fans."

Pereyra joins Minnesota United after three years with Argentina's Primera División side Club Atlético Tucumán, where he scored four goals and recorded 14 assists in 117 appearances across all competitions since 2021.

Pereyra began his soccer career in Rosario Central's academy, making his senior team debut in February 2016 as a substitute. In five seasons with the club, Pereyra played in 60 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He was part of the team that won the 2017-18 Copa Argentina, qualifying Rosario Central for the 2018 Copa Sudamericana and 2019 Copa Libertadores. He notably played two Copa Sudamericana games in 2018, and four Copa Libertadores games, scoring the opening goal in the 2019 Copa Libertadores Group Stage game against Club Libertad Asunción to earn a 2-1 win. During his time with Rosario Central, Pereyra also had loan stints with FC Famalicão from 2020-21 and Club Atlético Tucumán from 2021-22.

Internationally, Pereyra represented Argentina at the youth level with the U20 National Team.

VITALS

Joaquín Pereyra

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 161 lbs.

Date of Birth: 12/01/1998 (25 years old)

Hometown: Paraná, Argentina

Previous Club: Club Atlético Tucumán

