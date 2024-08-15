Minnesota United Acquires Defender Anthony Markanich from St. Louis City SC

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has acquired defender Anthony Markanich from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). St. Louis could receive up to $100,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met, and will retain a sell-on percentage if Markanich is transferred out of MLS.

"I'm excited to be a part of a great club like Minnesota United," said defender Anthony Markanich. "I'm ready to get started and help the team in these upcoming games, and I look forward to playing in front of the fans."

"Anthony will provide flexibility and competition on the left side," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He knows the style of play within MLS well, and we are looking forward to seeing his contributions to Minnesota United on the pitch."

Markanich joins Minnesota United after having made 32 game appearances across all competitions with St. Louis CITY SC since the CITY side acquired the 24-year-old from the Colorado Rapids in August of 2023. The defender notably started and played all 90 minutes in the Concacaf Champions Cup leg one match of the First Round - an eventual 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC in February.

The defender began his career in MLS after he was selected by the Rapids in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft 2022. Markanich signed a contract with the Rapids and made his Major League Soccer debut on May 23, 2022 when he started and played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC. In total with the Rapids, he made 17 game appearances across all competitions.

Collegiately, Markanich played four seasons at Northern Illinois University and was a three-time First-Team All-MAC honoree, where he made 67 appearances for the Huskies, scoring 17 goals and providing 24 assists, with his assists notably being tied for second-most in program history.

VITALS

Anthony Markanich

Pronunciation: mar-CAN-ick

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 12/26/1999 (24 years old)

Height: 6'1"

Birthplace: Bourbonnais, Illinois

Citizenship: United States

Previous Club: St. Louis CITY SC

