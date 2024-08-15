St. Louis CITY SC Receives $50,000 GAM for Anthony Markanich to Minnesota United

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC acquired $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Minnesota United in exchange for defender Anthony Markanich. CITY SC could acquire up to an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved and will retain a sell-on percentage if Markanich is transferred out of MLS.

"Anthony quickly began contributing to CITY SC and, in reality, this city, upon his arrival last Summer," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "On the pitch, Anthony made a big impact to help us get the top spot in the West. And off the pitch, he was always willing to participate in community events on behalf of the club and we can't thank him enough for his many contributions. We wish him nothing but the best in his career ahead."

Markanich arrived in St. Louis during the 2023 MLS Summer Transfer Window from the Colorado Rapids and made an instant impact. He started seven matches and appeared in 10 in 2023, which included an late equalizing goal in just his second appearance as a CITY SC player against FC Dallas in August to help propel St. Louis to a 2-1 win. Markanich tallied single-season bests in games started (15), games played (19) and minutes played (1,317) in 2024.

General Allocation Money (GAM) can be used to "buy down" a player's Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club's roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the 2024 league maximum of $683,750. GAM can also be applied in the following circumstances:

To sign players new to MLS (that is, a player who did not play in MLS during the previous season).

To re-sign an existing MLS player.

To offset acquisition costs (loan and transfer fees).

St. Louis CITY SC (4-10-11, 23 pts) return to MLS regular-season play as they travel to the Portland Timbers on August 24 at Providence Park. All St. Louis matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

