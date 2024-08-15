Atlanta United Acquires 2024 International Roster Spot
August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has acquired a 2024 International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.
Atlanta United returns to MLS regular season play on Saturday, Aug. 24 when it travels to take on LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
TRANSACTION: Atlanta United acquires a 2024 International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024
- Dean Smith's Charlotte FC Regroup for Final Playoff Push After Active Transfer Window - Charlotte FC
- Austin FC Acquires $1,075,000 in General Allocation Money - Austin FC
- Atlanta United Acquires 2024 International Roster Spot - Atlanta United FC
- LA Galaxy Loan Forward Aaron Bibout to USL Championship Side FC Tulsa - LA Galaxy
- Columbus Crew Sign Malte Amundsen to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Aboubacar Keita - Colorado Rapids
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United and MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC Receives $50,000 GAM for Anthony Markanich to Minnesota United - St. Louis City SC
- Tyler Heaps Is Announced as San Diego FC's First Ever Sporting Director - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Agree to Permanent Transfer of Sanders Ngabo - Philadelphia Union
- Minnesota United Acquires Defender Anthony Markanich from St. Louis City SC - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Pep Biel: An Analysis of Charlotte FC's New Attacking Midfielder - Charlotte FC
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Announce Friendly against Asante Kotoko SC on October 12 - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Marco Reus - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Waives DF Bryan Oviedo - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra as Designated Player - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Host Sixth Annual Local Ford Classic - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire American Forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on Loan from Serie A Club Como 1907 - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Strike Deadline Deal; Welcome Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini, a Striker with Proven MLS Track Record, for Stretch Run - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Add Uruguayan International Felipe Carballo from Gremio on Loan - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Acquires 2024 International Roster Spot
- Atlanta United Falls to Santos Laguna in Penalty Kicks, Exits Leagues Cup 2024
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk
- Atlanta United Acquires International Roster Spot