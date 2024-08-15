Atlanta United Acquires 2024 International Roster Spot

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has acquired a 2024 International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

Atlanta United returns to MLS regular season play on Saturday, Aug. 24 when it travels to take on LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

TRANSACTION: Atlanta United acquires a 2024 International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

