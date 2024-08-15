FC Cincinnati Acquire American Forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on Loan from Serie A Club Como 1907

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have acquired forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on loan from Como 1907 of the Italian Serie A, the club announced today. Gioacchini, 24, joins the club as a Designated Player on loan through the end of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

"We're excited to welcome Niko to Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He is an excellent teammate with high character who will provide a versatile presence on our front line. He knows how to compete in our league and is committed to helping us fight for trophies this season. We look forward to him joining our group."

Gioacchini joins the Orange and Blue after making nine appearances with Como at the end of the 2023/24 season following his transfer to the Italian club from St. Louis CITY SC in January 2024. With St. Louis in the 2023 MLS season, Gioacchini scored 10 goals in 32 appearances.

"I'm excited to return to Major League Soccer and join FC Cincinnati," said Gioacchini. "I can't wait to meet the fans and play at TQL Stadium for the first time, and I look forward to helping this team fight for its goals this season."

The 6-foot-tall forward was St. Louis CITY's top selection in the MLS Expansion Draft from Orlando City SC ahead of CITY's inaugural MLS season in 2023. He made six appearances with Orlando at the end of the 2022 season after being acquired from French club Stade Malherbe Caen in that summer's transfer window.

A product of Paris FC's youth academy system, Gioacchini joined SM Caen ahead of their 2019 Ligue 2 season, spending the 2021/22 season on loan at Montpellier HSC in Ligue 1. Gioacchini totaled 116 professional appearances across France, scoring 21 goals and adding five assists, all at the age of 21 or younger.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri to an Italian father and Jamaican mother, Gioacchini has earned eight caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, scoring three goals. Gioacchini made five appearances as part of the USMNT's 2021 Gold Cup-winning campaign.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati acquire forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on loan through the end of the 2024 MLS season from Como 1907 of the Italian Serie A as a Designated Player on August 14, 2024.

#9 NICHOLAS 'NIKO' GIOACCHINI

Pronunciation: jo-ah-KEE-nee

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Birthdate: July 25, 2000 (24)

Birthplace: Kansas City, Mo.

Nationality: American

How Acquired: On loan through the end of the 2024 MLS Season from Como 1907.

