Dean Smith's Charlotte FC Regroup for Final Playoff Push After Active Transfer Window

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It had been a while since we last heard from Charlotte FC's head coach, Dean Smith. Following the team's early exit from the Leagues Cup group stages, Charlotte FC found themselves in a rare period of inactivity, with no matches scheduled.

The goal was always to attempt a deep run in the Leagues Cup, but Smith has taken this two-week break as an opportunity to regroup and refocus his team for the final stretch of nine matches in the season.

"It's been like a mini little preseason which has been good for us," Smith began.

"It's a long season, I didn't realize how long it was here... As unfortunate as it was to go out of Leagues Cup it wasn't a bad thing as well to get a bit of a breather, reset a little bit, go over the basics, and reflect on what we've been doing."

While the players enjoyed a brief pause, the Charlotte FC front office has been operating at full steam ahead. The last 72 hours leading up to the transfer window's closing yesterday August 14th at 11:59 PM were particularly hectic, with the club working tirelessly until the final moments to bolster the squad.

Smith, alongside General Manager Zoran Krneta and Director of Scouting Thomas Schaling, has been involved in securing reinforcements ahead of the team's return to MLS play.

"The aim of the window is to come out of it looking better," said Smith, reflecting on the club's objectives during the transfer window. "Having a better squad and an improved team, and I think we've got that."

"Pleased with the business we've done. Disappointed on some we've missed but that's the way business goes throughout the window."

Charlotte FC made significant moves by signing U.S. Men's National Team star, center-back Tim Ream from Fulham, and Spanish attacking midfielder Pep Biel from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos. These acquisitions were crucial, as a left-footed center-back and an attacking midfielder were top priorities for the summer.

Tim Ream, with over a decade of experience in both the English Championship and Premier League, adds a wealth of knowledge to an already formidable MLS defense.

"He's been a welcomed addition," Smith said. "I've wanted a left-footed center back, and to get somebody at the caliber of Tim shows the Club's ambition."

Biel, on the other hand, is expected to enhance Charlotte's attacking options. He is known for his creative play and goal-scoring ability, and should be a major boost in the attacking third.

"Creativity, he scores goals," Smith explained when describing what Biel brings to the team. "He's one who's been on our list for a long time, the club scouted him before I was here."

Smith is already familiar with Biel, having followed his rise during his time at Brentford. Biel made a name for himself with Copenhagen in Denmark, where he became one of the league's standout players-a journey that Smith has keenly observed.

This transfer window was one of the most active in Charlotte FC's history. While not every target was secured, Smith expressed his overall satisfaction with the club's ambition and the support he received.

"It's been a good window for us because of the ambitions the club has shown," Smith said. "I feel really supported. I know the numbers that we've offered and agreed with players and clubs and it shows me a really ambitious owner. The GM as well has been working really hard as he's been based in London for the last 10 days."

"We are now looking and talking to players and clubs who I was looking and talking to when I was a Premier League manager. I think that shows the ambition of the club."

Smith is eager to work with a nearly complete squad, one that offers competition in almost every position. He believes this depth will provide the "strength" needed for the final push of the season.

Charlotte FC may still have some residual activity from the transfer window, but for now, all eyes are on the nine remaining matches.

"The last two-three weeks since the Leagues Cup exit has been solely focused on a playoff push," Smith shared. "Getting our mindset on what it's going to take and where we need to be. The players responded really well."

As the season enters its final third, Charlotte FC is well-positioned to secure a playoff spot by October. When asked about the team's approach for the remaining matches, Smith's response was simple.

"Win them," Smith chuckled.

"We can take a lot of confidence with what we've done in our last three games that were all away from home. All tough games and came out with five points with good performances in all three games as well. We will certainly take the positives from that."

Some may worry about the team's lack of competitive play during the two-week break, but Smith is confident that his squad's preparation and training will bear fruit when they face the New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium on August 24th.

"The lads are ready; we will be ready for Red Bull that's for sure."

