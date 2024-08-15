LA Galaxy Loan Forward Aaron Bibout to USL Championship Side FC Tulsa
August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has loaned forward Aaron Bibout to USL Championship side FC Tulsa for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Bibout, 19, recorded 12 goal contributions (8 goals, 4 assists) in 20 appearances (17 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. In 27 matches played (27 starts) for LA Galaxy II during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, Bibout recorded 14 goals and five assists, ranking tied for seventh in the league with 14 goals scored.
Transaction: LA Galaxy loan forward Aaron Bibout to USL Championship side FC Tulsa for the remainder of the 2024 campaign on Aug. 15, 2024.

