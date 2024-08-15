Charlotte FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired Spanish attacking midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos on loan until December 31, 2024. The Club retains a purchase option at the conclusion of the loan.

Biel is signed as a Designated Player and will occupy an international roster slot. The deal was completed before the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.

"We're delighted to complete the loan signing of Pep Biel for the remainder of the season," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He's a versatile, left-footed attacking midfielder who has registered multiple seasons of double-digit goal contributions across three different clubs. He has the right qualities to bolster our attack as we begin to position ourselves in the best possible way for the playoffs. Everyone at the Club would like to welcome Pep to Charlotte."

Biel arrives from Super League Greece side Olympiacos where he scored 12 goals and added eight assists in 59 matches.

The Spaniard caught the eye of the Greek giants following a 60-goal contribution tenure at FC Copenhagen. His 32 goals and 28 assists for the Danish Superliga side included a Danish league title, multiple runs to the knockout stages of European competition, and the personal accolade of being named club player of the season in 2021/2022.

During that season, the Spaniard scored 18 goals and added 15 assists in all competitions. Biel helped Copenhagen qualify for the Champions League in August 2022 before joining Olympiacos.

The midfielder began his career in Spain in the Balearic Islands with local club CE Constancia before eventually making his way to Real Zaragoza. Biel made 23 appearances in the Spanish second division with 10 goal contributions before moving to Denmark.

Biel played 11 matches for Augsburg in the German Bundesliga after being loaned from Olympiacos in February 2024.

Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires attacking midfielder Pep Biel on loan from Olympiacos on a Designated Player contract until December 31, 2024.

