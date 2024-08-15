MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the roster construction models that each of the 29 clubs chose for the remainder of the 2024 season. A key component of the roster rule enhancements announced on July 18, clubs will have new flexibility and increased creative control over the allocation of discretionary funds with two different roster construction models, allowing clubs to spend according to their individual roster-building philosophy.

Clubs had until the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on August 14 to declare their model - the Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model. Nineteen clubs selected the Designated Player Model while the remaining 10 teams opted for the U22 Initiative Player Model.

The previously announced Designated Player Model allows clubs up to three Designated Player spots and up to three U22 Initiative slots. The U22 Initiative Player Model provides the option to exchange one Designated Player roster slot for a fourth U22 Initiative roster slot and up to an additional $2 million as General Allocation Money. In 2024, clubs who elected for this model will receive up to $1 million in General Allocation Money due to midseason implementation.

For more information on the roster rule updates announced on July 18, 2024 | CLICK HERE

Each club's roster construction model decision is below:

2024 Roster Construction Model Decisions

(Sorted by club)

Club Roster Construction Model

Atlanta United U22 Initiative Player Model

Austin FC U22 Initiative Player Model

Charlotte FC Designated Player Model

Chicago Fire FC U22 Initiative Player Model

FC Cincinnati Designated Player Model

Colorado Rapids Designated Player Model

Columbus Crew Designated Player Model

D.C. United Designated Player Model

FC Dallas Designated Player Model

Houston Dynamo FC Designated Player Model

Sporting Kansas City Designated Player Model

LA Galaxy Designated Player Model

Los Angeles Football Club U22 Initiative Player Model

Inter Miami CF U22 Initiative Player Model

Minnesota United FC Designated Player Model

CF Montréal U22 Initiative Player Model

Nashville SC Designated Player Model

New England Revolution Designated Player Model

New York City FC U22 Initiative Player Model

New York Red Bulls Designated Player Model

Orlando City SC Designated Player Model

Philadelphia Union U22 Initiative Player Model

Portland Timbers U22 Initiative Player Model

Real Salt Lake U22 Initiative Player Model

San Jose Earthquakes Designated Player Model

Seattle Sounders FC Designated Player Model

St. Louis CITY SC Designated Player Model

Toronto FC Designated Player Model

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Designated Player Model

