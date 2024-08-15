MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season
August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the roster construction models that each of the 29 clubs chose for the remainder of the 2024 season. A key component of the roster rule enhancements announced on July 18, clubs will have new flexibility and increased creative control over the allocation of discretionary funds with two different roster construction models, allowing clubs to spend according to their individual roster-building philosophy.
Clubs had until the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on August 14 to declare their model - the Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model. Nineteen clubs selected the Designated Player Model while the remaining 10 teams opted for the U22 Initiative Player Model.
The previously announced Designated Player Model allows clubs up to three Designated Player spots and up to three U22 Initiative slots. The U22 Initiative Player Model provides the option to exchange one Designated Player roster slot for a fourth U22 Initiative roster slot and up to an additional $2 million as General Allocation Money. In 2024, clubs who elected for this model will receive up to $1 million in General Allocation Money due to midseason implementation.
For more information on the roster rule updates announced on July 18, 2024 | CLICK HERE
Each club's roster construction model decision is below:
2024 Roster Construction Model Decisions
(Sorted by club)
Club Roster Construction Model
Atlanta United U22 Initiative Player Model
Austin FC U22 Initiative Player Model
Charlotte FC Designated Player Model
Chicago Fire FC U22 Initiative Player Model
FC Cincinnati Designated Player Model
Colorado Rapids Designated Player Model
Columbus Crew Designated Player Model
D.C. United Designated Player Model
FC Dallas Designated Player Model
Houston Dynamo FC Designated Player Model
Sporting Kansas City Designated Player Model
LA Galaxy Designated Player Model
Los Angeles Football Club U22 Initiative Player Model
Inter Miami CF U22 Initiative Player Model
Minnesota United FC Designated Player Model
CF Montréal U22 Initiative Player Model
Nashville SC Designated Player Model
New England Revolution Designated Player Model
New York City FC U22 Initiative Player Model
New York Red Bulls Designated Player Model
Orlando City SC Designated Player Model
Philadelphia Union U22 Initiative Player Model
Portland Timbers U22 Initiative Player Model
Real Salt Lake U22 Initiative Player Model
San Jose Earthquakes Designated Player Model
Seattle Sounders FC Designated Player Model
St. Louis CITY SC Designated Player Model
Toronto FC Designated Player Model
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Designated Player Model
