Real Salt Lake Waives DF Bryan Oviedo

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced on Tuesday that the Club has placed defender Bryan Oviedo on waivers.

"We are very thankful to Bryan and his family for their contributions to Real Salt Lake on and off the field over the last three seasons, and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career," said Kurt Schmid, RSL's Chief Soccer Officer. "This was the best decision for both parties at this time."

Oviedo, 34, was signed in August, 2022, as a free agent, the Costa Rican international arriving in Utah just a few months prior to that year's Qatar-based FIFA World Cup, following three seasons at FC Copenhagen in Denmark. Oviedo played a total of 56 matches for RSL in three seasons over two years across multiple competitions, including starts in 10 of the final 11 games of the 2023 season, during which he made 34 appearances in MLS reg. season, MLS Cup Playoffs, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup action.

TRANSACTION: On August 13, 2024, Real Salt Lake places defender Bryan Oviedo on waivers.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.