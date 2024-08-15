FC Cincinnati Strike Deadline Deal; Welcome Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini, a Striker with Proven MLS Track Record, for Stretch Run

In 2023, St. Louis CITY SC took MLS by storm, winning the MLS Western Conference in their inaugural season and surprising many with their form for the duration of the campaign. Nicholas "Niko" Gioacchini played a major role in that and as a reward earned himself a transfer to Italian side Como 1907. Once he arrived in Italy, the USMNT forward who was raised in Italy again helped his new club reach the highest of highs as he helped Como win promotion from Serie B to Italy's highest league, Serie A, for the first time since 2003.

Now he returns to MLS and will look to augment another club looking to reach the highest of highs, as he joins FC Cincinnati on loan through the end of the season as a Designated Player, just hours before the closing of the secondary transfer window.

"We're excited to welcome Niko to Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He is an excellent teammate with high character who will provide a versatile presence on our front line. He knows how to compete in our league and is committed to helping us fight for trophies this season. We look forward to him joining our group."

"I'm excited to return to Major League Soccer and join FC Cincinnati," said Gioacchini. "I can't wait to meet the fans and play at TQL Stadium for the first time, and I look forward to helping this team fight for its goals this season."

Last MLS season with St. Louis CITY SC Gioacchini appeared in 32 matches (24 starts) and scored 10 times for MLS' newest club. He was acquired by the Midwest club as the top selection in that year's MLS expansion draft from Orlando City SC, but had played all over the world prior to his introduction to MLS in 2022 when he joined Orlando.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri to Italian and Jamaican parents, the now 24-year-old moved with his family to Parma, Italy when he was eight-years-old where his adoration for soccer took root. His family moved back to Maryland when he was 12, but with an already bright future ahead of him he moved back overseas to France when he was 15 to join the Paris FC academy.

"In Italy, I learned 'the grinta,'" Gioacchini told Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last January of his childhood in Parma, read that story for more here. "Which means the energy, the love, the passion which boost the game. It's hunger, so that's what I learned the most. Coming back to the States I brought that with me. And I think that's pushed me to where I am here, where I am today."

"I feel like part of my job is to help bring that grinta to the team and to the field. It just brings an energy to the game and surprises opponents...it's a huge part of the game (for me)."

That grinta in many ways defines the type of player and person Gioacchini is. In 2023 the striker was one of the most fouled players in MLS, suffering 62 fouls, 12th most in the league and one more than 13th placed "fouls suffered" leader Luciano Acosta with 61.

"I come out of every game with some pain," he said in another interview with Timmermann. In a past life, I (Carter Chapley) once cohosted a podcast with Timmermann in which we interviewed Gioacchini on this very topic. "I get stepped on, kicked often. It's part of my job, so I'll take it...I get hit because of my movement. I think I let the defenders come a little close sometimes. And if your first touch is good and you go by, they foul you. They'd rather foul you when you go by than take a chance."

"So I think that's probably why. Sometimes it's a mistake. You make a mistake, so you have to adapt. But if they foul you, it means you definitely did something good."

His pathway to being a pro after moving to Paris took him to other top French clubs before he returned to America with Orlando. He first moved to SM Caen in Normandy where he played 49 games for their first team, and was then loaned to Montpellier in Ligue 1 where he made 28 appearances.

During this time, Gioacchini was rising through the ranks of USMNT selection. In 2021 he joined the national side for the Gold Cup where he (along with now teammate Miles Robinson) took home the top prize in his hometown. Robinson scored the tournament-winning goal over Mexico in extra time and the first to meet him to celebrate the assured victory was Gioacchini. In all, FCC's newest striker has scored three times for the United States in eight appearances, twice over Concacaf rival Panama and once against Martinique.

For The Orange and Blue, Gioacchini brings a win now talent to the club as it looks to tool up and win trophies as the MLS season races to the end. The skillset as a striker Gioacchini provides is unique in that at just over six-foot tall he provides a target forward profile who has shown a real knack for scoring goals with his aerial prowess and heading ability. But as a shifty and quick attacking forward, he also has the touch and kicking ability to be dangerous with the ball at his feet.

Gioachhini, dating back to his time with STL, has also highlighted that his preferred situation involves him playing alongside another striker. A set up FC Cincinnati have gone too often and too great success. That having another forward to play off of gives him the energy to play with great success.

" ¬â¹ ¬â¹I love scoring goals," Gioacchini added in that podcast interview for 'STL Soccer Talk' cohosted by Tom Timmermann and I. "When you find a good place, not necessarily a comfortable environment, but one that pushes you to do your best, it's a booster."

Off the pitch, FC Cincinnati have acquired another fashion forward player who is well known for his adventurous and fun pregame outfits. He had become known in St. Louis and Como particularly for his red "Astro Boy" boots that took after the style of the Japanese Manga character.

Gioacchini also became a fan favorite in St. Louis prior to his transfer to Italy because of his care for teammates. Early in his time with the club Niko became well known for visiting teammates or teammates' families at celebratory moments outside team duties. Most notably the 24-year-old made waves by (somewhat) quietly attending the graduation of high school homegrown player Miguel Perez, a St. Louis local.

FC Cincinnati bowed out of the Leagues Cup earlier than hoped for earlier this week, but the focus has shifted to the rest of the season and the trophies to win. Nicholas "Niko" Gioachinni has a history of success not only in this league but all over the world, and knows how to win. Now he brings his talents to the Queen City and will help The Orange and Blue do just that.

