Columbus Crew Sign Malte Amundsen to Multi-Year Contract Extension

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have signed defender Malte Amundsen to a multi-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the Club announced today. The Danish defender and 2023 MLS Cup champion is in his first full season with the Black & Gold after joining the team via a trade with NYCFC in April 2023.

"Malte is a person with great character who values the connections with those around him, investing in his teammates and the staff around the facility," said General Manager Issa Tall. "He is the consummate professional who possesses an eagerness to learn and is a dynamic player that has been key to the success of our team. Malte is a valuable member of our Club, and we are pleased to extend his time with the Crew for years to come."

"I'm very proud and excited to extend my stay with the Columbus Crew," said Amundsen. "The environment we have here both on and off the field, with the players, staff and whole organization is something truly special that you don't find everywhere you go. I'm happy for what's to come and I can't wait to push for more trophies with the Crew."

Amundsen started 21 of the 22 regular season matches in which he appeared for the Black & Gold last season, recording three goals and three assists. In postseason play, he started all six of the Club's matches, posting a long-range goal in the 17th minute of the Crew's 4-2 victory during the decisive third match against Atlanta United in Round One. In MLS Cup, Amundsen capped off an 11-pass sequence with a line-breaking ball to Yaw Yeboah in the 37th minute for the eventual game winner to help the Crew to the third MLS Cup in franchise history.

For his efforts on and off the pitch, Amundsen was honored with the 2023 Kirk Urso Heart Award, becoming the 10th Crew player to receive the accolade after Kirk Urso was posthumously honored in its inaugural year in 2012. The Danish defender was chosen as the player who best exemplifies the qualities in a teammate and became "the heart" in the Black & Gold locker room.

This season, the 26-year-old has appeared in 21 league matches (17 starts) and provided three assists, and has appeared in two Leagues Cup matches, helping the Black & Gold reach the upcoming Quarterfinal match set for Aug. 17. Amundsen additionally made six appearances in Concacaf Champions Cup play as the Crew reached the final for the first time in Club history.

Prior to coming to Columbus, Amundsen appeared in 59 career MLS games (37 starts) after joining NYCFC following a transfer from Danish First Division's Vejle Boldklub. He played in all four of NYCFC's postseason contests (three starts) in 2021 to help NYCFC claim their first MLS Cup.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign defender Malte Amundsen to contract extension through the 2027 season announced on Aug. 15, 2024.

