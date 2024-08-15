LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Marco Reus

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed free-agent midfielder Marco Reus using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to a two-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season. The Galaxy acquired the Discovery Priority to Reus from Charlotte FC in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money ($100,000 in 2024 GAM; $300,000 in 2025 GAM). Reus, who will occupy an International Roster Slot, will be added to the Galaxy roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Reus, 35, joins the Galaxy following a decorated career at Borussia Dortmund, where he totaled 301 goal contributions in 429 career appearances across all competitions in 12 seasons played (2012-24) for the German club. Notably, Reus was twice named the German Footballer of the Year (2012, 2019), was recognized as a three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year (2011-12, 2013-14, 2018-19), was named to the UEFA Team of the Year (2013) and helped Dortmund win the German Cup twice (2016-17, 2020-21), the DFB-Pokal in the 2016-17 and 2020-21 campaigns and the DFL-Supercup in 2013 and 2019.

"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of the sport, including playing in two Champions League Finals for Borussia Dortmund and in the FIFA World Cup with the German National Team," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "For Marco, a two-time Bundesliga Footballer of the Year, to join the Galaxy after playing his entire career in Germany is a testament to the project we are continuing to build at the club. We look forward to Marco's contributions to the LA Galaxy as we enter the critical final stretch of the 2024 MLS season and beyond."

In 26 matches played (18 starts) for BVB during the 2023-24 Bundesliga season, Reus had 14 goal contributions (6 goals, 8 assists). In 2023-24 Champions League play, Reus logged two goals and one assist in 13 appearances (5 starts), helping his side finish as runner-up to Real Madrid in the competition. Reus recorded eight goals and eight assists in 31 appearances (19 starts) across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund in the 2022-23 campaign. During the 2021-22 campaign, in which he appeared in five different competitions for Dortmund, Reus notched 31 goal contributions (13 goals, 18 assists) in 41 matches played (40 starts).

"We are excited to welcome Marco to the team," said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney. "He is a proven winner and leader whose talent and vision for the game will integrate seamlessly into the group as we prepare for the restart of the league and the run into the playoffs."

After developing in the Borussia Dortmund Academy, Reus began his professional career with Rot Weiss Ahlen (2007-09), where he recorded five goals and four assists in 44 matches played across all competitions. Reus then transferred to Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he totaled 69 goal contributions in 109 matches played (101 starts) across all competitions in three seasons (2009-12) with the club. During his final season with Mönchengladbach, Reus recorded 30 goal contributions (18 goals, 12 assists) in 32 league matches played (32 starts), earning him Bundesliga Player of the Year honors for the 2011-12 campaign.

Following his transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2012, Reus went on to record 35 goal contributions (19 goals, 16 assists) in 49 matches played (44 starts) across all competitions, helping Dortmund finish as runner-up to Bayern Munich in the Final of the 2012-13 Champions League and earning the 2012 German Footballer of the Year award. The ensuing campaign (2013-14) saw Reus notch 45 goal contributions (23 goals, 22 assists) in 44 appearances (40 starts) across all competitions for BVB. In the 2018-19 season, the Dortmund, Germany, native logged 34 goal contributions (21 goals, 13 assists) in 36 matches played (35 starts) across all competitions for BVB, helping his side finish second in the Bundesliga and claiming his second German Footballer of the Year award.

At the international level, Reus tallied 15 goals and 14 assists in 48 career appearances (34 starts) for the German National Team (2011-21). Notably, Reus notched a goal and an assist in three appearances (2 starts) for Germany during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and recorded a goal in two appearances (1 start) at the 2012 European Championships. In his most recent appearance for Germany, Reus recorded a goal and three assists in a 9-0 win over Liechtenstein on Nov. 11, 2021.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign free-agent midfielder Marco Reus to a two-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season on Aug. 15, 2024.

Marco Reus

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

Date Of Birth: May 31, 1989

Age: 35

Birthplace: Dortmund, Germany

Last Club: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Citizenship: Germany

