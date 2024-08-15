Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Aboubacar Keita
August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have waived defender Aboubacar Keita following the mutual termination of his loan to Bohemian FC, the club announced today.
"We'd like to thank Keita for his contributions on and off the field during his time at the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
Keita, 24, has been with the club since 2022 following four seasons with Columbus Crew, winning the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup with the midwestern side.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have waived defender Aboubacar Keita following the mutual termination of his loan to Bohemian FC, on August 15, 2024.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024
- LA Galaxy Loan Forward Aaron Bibout to USL Championship Side FC Tulsa - LA Galaxy
- Columbus Crew Sign Malte Amundsen to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Aboubacar Keita - Colorado Rapids
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United and MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC Receives $50,000 GAM for Anthony Markanich to Minnesota United - St. Louis City SC
- Tyler Heaps Is Announced as San Diego FC's First Ever Sporting Director - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Agree to Permanent Transfer of Sanders Ngabo - Philadelphia Union
- Minnesota United Acquires Defender Anthony Markanich from St. Louis City SC - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Pep Biel: An Analysis of Charlotte FC's New Attacking Midfielder - Charlotte FC
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Announce Friendly against Asante Kotoko SC on October 12 - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Marco Reus - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Waives DF Bryan Oviedo - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra as Designated Player - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Host Sixth Annual Local Ford Classic - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire American Forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on Loan from Serie A Club Como 1907 - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Strike Deadline Deal; Welcome Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini, a Striker with Proven MLS Track Record, for Stretch Run - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Add Uruguayan International Felipe Carballo from Gremio on Loan - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Aboubacar Keita
- 'Djordje's on Fire': an All-Access Look into Mihailovic's Olympic Experience in Paris
- Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Stunners See Rapids Advance to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Over Toluca
- Rapids Set for Leagues Cup Round of 16 Clash with Deportivo Toluca F.C.
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to the Rapids' Leagues Cup Matchup with Toluca F.C.