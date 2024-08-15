Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Aboubacar Keita

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have waived defender Aboubacar Keita following the mutual termination of his loan to Bohemian FC, the club announced today.

"We'd like to thank Keita for his contributions on and off the field during his time at the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Keita, 24, has been with the club since 2022 following four seasons with Columbus Crew, winning the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup with the midwestern side.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have waived defender Aboubacar Keita following the mutual termination of his loan to Bohemian FC, on August 15, 2024.

