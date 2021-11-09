Peterson Called up to AHL
November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, are thrilled to congratulate John Peterson, Director of Public Relations and Broadcaster, on his promotion to the American Hockey League.
Peterson has been named the new Manager of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars. After six years in the ECHL, spent between Evansville, Tulsa, and the K-Wings, this will be Peterson's first season at the AHL level.
The Stillwater, Minn. native took over the role as "Voice of the K-Wings" shortly before the 2019-20 season, after winning the ECHL's PR/Broadcaster of the Year in 2019 with Tulsa. He also contributed to the K-Wings marketing team that won the ECHL's Marketing Department of the Year in 2020.
"I owe so much to the Kalamazoo Wings and Greenleaf Hospitality Group for the last two and a half years," said Peterson. "This is a first-class organization and my time in southwest Michigan has been one of the best experiences of my life. I never expected to leave so soon, but I'm excited for this next chapter in Texas. I'll always be grateful for my time with the K-Wings and know that the organization is in great hands."
"John is exceptionally talented and ready for the next level of professional sports," said K-Wings General Manager Toni Will. "The Kalamazoo Wings organization prides itself on developing our best and brightest to achieve their goals and that is certainly the case here. We wish John the best and there is no doubt he will continue to be successful in the American Hockey League and beyond."
Peterson's final home game will be Saturday, November 13 when the K-Wings host the Indy Fuel. His last game as the "Voice of the K-Wings" will be November 14th when the Kalamazoo Wings travel to play the Iowa Heartlanders.
