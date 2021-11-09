Atlanta's Parks Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tyler Parks of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 1-7.
Parks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .974 in two appearances last week.
The 29-year-old made 17 saves in a 3-0 win over Jacksonville on Friday and turned aside 21 of the 22 shots he faced in a relief effort in a 7-5 victory against Greenville on Sunday.
Under contract to Belleville of the American Hockey League, Parks is 2-1-0 in three appearances this season and ranks sixth in the ECHL with a 1.50 goals-against average and is tied for 10th with a .938 save percentage.
Parks has seen action in 53 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Rapid City, Reading, Florida and Elmira with an overall record of 19-22-5 with three shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He spent last season with Bratislava Slovan in Slovakia, posting a 1.71 goals-against average in 24 appearances.
Prior to turning pro, Parks played two seasons at St. Lawrence University and one season at Adrian College.
Runner Up: Cam Johnson, Florida (2-0-0, 1.01 GAA, .946 save pct.) and Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .981 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Antoine Bibeau (Allen), Samuel Harvey (Fort Wayne), Matt Greenfield (Kansas City), Ryan Bednard (South Carolina), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo), Alex D'Orio (Wheeling) and Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita).
