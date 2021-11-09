Americans Weekly

Allen Americans defenseman Jay Jerome (right) exchanges greetings with the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans return to action this weekend with three games in three days. The Americans are coming off a split last weekend with a win in Wichita, on Friday night, and a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday. Allen is back at Intrust Bank Arena this Friday night at 7:05 pm. The team faces Kansas City on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Wichita returns to Allen on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm CST. TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 2-2-2 (6 Points)

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, November 5, @ Wichita Thunder

Score: 3-1 W

Game Winning Goal: Kris Myllari

Winning Goalie: Antoine Bibeau (1-0)

Losing Goalie: Evan Buitenhuis (2-4)

Antoine Bibeau: Saves: 20

Antoine Bibeau: Shots: 21

Allen at Wichita

Saturday, November 6, @ Kansas City Mavericks

Score: 7-5 L

Game Winning Goal: W Michaud (2)

Winning Goalie: Andrew Shortridge (1-0)

Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte (1-2)

Francis Marotte: Saves: 34

Francis Marotte: Shots: 40

Allen at Kansas City

-- This Week's Games --

Friday, November 12, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Wichita Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 13, vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, November 14, vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 4:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (6) Ryan Lohin

Assists - (4) Jack Combs, D-Jay Jerome, and Spencer Asuchak

Points - (8) Ryan Lohin

Power Play Goals - (1) Chad Costello, Ryan Lohin, Jack Combs, and Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (2) Jack Combs

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Ryan Lohin

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Branden Troock and Josh Burnside

Game Winning Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Kris Myllari

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs

Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Ryan Lohin

Penalty Minutes - (20) Kelly Bent

Plus/Minus - (+3) D-Jay Jerome

Shots on Goal - (34) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.952)

Goalie Wins - (1) Antoine Bibeau

Goals-Against Average - (1.00) Antoine Bibeau

Americans Notables:

- Ryan Lohin is tied for second in the ECHL with six goals (6 goals and 2 assists).

- D-Jay Jerome scored his first and second professional goals on Saturday night.

- Kelly Bent leads all rookies with 20 penalty minutes.

- Allen is fifth overall in the ECHL averaging 17.0 Penalty Minutes per game.

- The Americans are 0-2 in overtime games this season.

- Allen is 2-0 when scoring first.

-Allen is tied for the league lead with one shorthanded goal

- The Americans are last in the league on the penalty kill at 62.5 %

- The Americans are being outscored 4-2 in the first period through two games.

- Allen is being outshot 29 to 21 in the third period.

- Jack Combs leads Allen with two power play points.

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Tuesday, November 9 - 11:00 am

Wednesday, November 10 - 11:00 am

Thursday, November 11 - Travel Day to Wichita, Kansas

Friday, November 12 - 11:15 am (Intrust Bank Arena)

Allen @ Wichita, 7:05 pm CST (Intrust Bank Arena)

Saturday, November 12 - No Game Day Skate

Allen Americans vs. Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST

Sunday, November 14 - No Morning Skate

Allen Americans vs. Wichita Thunder 4:05 pm CST

