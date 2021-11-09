Americans Weekly
November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans defenseman Jay Jerome (right) exchanges greetings with the Kansas City Mavericks
(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans return to action this weekend with three games in three days. The Americans are coming off a split last weekend with a win in Wichita, on Friday night, and a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday. Allen is back at Intrust Bank Arena this Friday night at 7:05 pm. The team faces Kansas City on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Wichita returns to Allen on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm CST. TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 1-1-0
Overall record: 2-2-2 (6 Points)
-- Last Week's Games --
Friday, November 5, @ Wichita Thunder
Score: 3-1 W
Game Winning Goal: Kris Myllari
Winning Goalie: Antoine Bibeau (1-0)
Losing Goalie: Evan Buitenhuis (2-4)
Antoine Bibeau: Saves: 20
Antoine Bibeau: Shots: 21
Allen at Wichita
Saturday, November 6, @ Kansas City Mavericks
Score: 7-5 L
Game Winning Goal: W Michaud (2)
Winning Goalie: Andrew Shortridge (1-0)
Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte (1-2)
Francis Marotte: Saves: 34
Francis Marotte: Shots: 40
Allen at Kansas City
-- This Week's Games --
Friday, November 12, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Wichita Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 13, vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, November 14, vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 4:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (6) Ryan Lohin
Assists - (4) Jack Combs, D-Jay Jerome, and Spencer Asuchak
Points - (8) Ryan Lohin
Power Play Goals - (1) Chad Costello, Ryan Lohin, Jack Combs, and Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (2) Jack Combs
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Ryan Lohin
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Branden Troock and Josh Burnside
Game Winning Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Kris Myllari
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs
Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Ryan Lohin
Penalty Minutes - (20) Kelly Bent
Plus/Minus - (+3) D-Jay Jerome
Shots on Goal - (34) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.952)
Goalie Wins - (1) Antoine Bibeau
Goals-Against Average - (1.00) Antoine Bibeau
Americans Notables:
- Ryan Lohin is tied for second in the ECHL with six goals (6 goals and 2 assists).
- D-Jay Jerome scored his first and second professional goals on Saturday night.
- Kelly Bent leads all rookies with 20 penalty minutes.
- Allen is fifth overall in the ECHL averaging 17.0 Penalty Minutes per game.
- The Americans are 0-2 in overtime games this season.
- Allen is 2-0 when scoring first.
-Allen is tied for the league lead with one shorthanded goal
- The Americans are last in the league on the penalty kill at 62.5 %
- The Americans are being outscored 4-2 in the first period through two games.
- Allen is being outshot 29 to 21 in the third period.
- Jack Combs leads Allen with two power play points.
Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:
Tuesday, November 9 - 11:00 am
Wednesday, November 10 - 11:00 am
Thursday, November 11 - Travel Day to Wichita, Kansas
Friday, November 12 - 11:15 am (Intrust Bank Arena)
Allen @ Wichita, 7:05 pm CST (Intrust Bank Arena)
Saturday, November 12 - No Game Day Skate
Allen Americans vs. Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST
Sunday, November 14 - No Morning Skate
Allen Americans vs. Wichita Thunder 4:05 pm CST
