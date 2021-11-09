Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions for Armed Forces Night

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades will celebrate all former and current members of the armed forces for Military Night on Saturday, Nov. 20 as the Blades host the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena.

As part of the night's salute to service, the Everblades will play a special tribute video during one of the intermissions that will include photos of Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel submitted by fans.

If you or a family member would like to submit a photo to be recognized during the military slideshow on the jumbotron, please send your pictures to frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com.

Submissions should include the name of the person(s) in the photo along with the highest rank held. Fans are welcome to submit multiple photos.

All photos should be as clear as possible and should not be a photo of a photo. If a digital file of a photo is not available, fans should scan the photo and email it. The largest possible file size is preferred. Photos should be in a .JPEG, .PNG or .PDF file format and should be submitted by Thursday, Nov. 18 at 5:00 pm EST.

As part of Military Night, the Everblades will also don specialty military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game, with all proceeds benefiting the National Coalition for Patriots.

The fun starts with our Saturday Tailgate party from 5 - 7 pm and live music performed by Chris Bepko! In addition to recognizing military members during Saturday night's game, the Everblades will also be celebrating Swampee the gator on his 24th birthday.

