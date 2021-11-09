Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Youth League Opens Season
November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association's Youth Leagues began Sunday, Nov. 7 at Body Zone with a slate of half-ice and full-ice games.
In Full Ice 1, the Renegades beat the Anewalt's Amigos, 3-1, while the Fl"Eye"rs beat the Outten Jeep Gladiators, 8-2.
In Full Ice 2, The Flying Elbows beat the T-Mobile Trailblazers, 3-0, while the CMS Saints beat the Green Valley Dental Drillers, 8-2.
The AFC Pucks lead Half Ice 1 standings, while the Bell Tower Razors lead Half Ice 2. Both teams are unbeaten in three games.
The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association's goal is to promote youth ice hockey participation in Berks County and surrounding areas. Visit www.royalsyouthhockey.com for more info about how to get involved in the RRYHA's programs.
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
