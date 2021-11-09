Florida's Winiecki Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Winiecki of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 1-7.

Winiecki scored five goals, added two assists and was a +6 in three games last week.

The 27-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Maine on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 4-1 victory at Worcester on Saturday and picked up three points (2g-1a) in a 4-1 win over the Railers on Sunday.

A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Winiecki is tied for second in the ECHL with six goals and is tied for ninth with nine points in seven games this season.

Winiecki has recorded 160 points (74g-86a) in 182 career games with the Everblades while adding one goal in seven career games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Winiecki tallied 75 points (37g-38a) in 145 career games at St. Cloud State University.

On behalf of Blake Winiecki, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Stephen Harper, Fort Wayne (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and TJ Hensick, Toledo (4 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Derek Nesbitt (Atlanta), Louie Caporusso (Cincinnati), Noah Delmas (Kansas City), Noel Hoefenmayer (Newfoundland), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina), Anthony Nellis (Trois-Rivières) and Patrick Watling (Wheeling).

