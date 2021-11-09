ECHL Transactions - November 9
November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 9, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Tyler Mosienko, F
Maine:
Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Carter Struthers, D from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from reserve
Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Cam Johnson, G placed on reserve
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Stephen Harper, F recalled to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Drake Rymsha, F loaned to Hershey
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G traded to Orlando
Greenville:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Charlotte
Idaho:
Add Mitch Versteeg, D signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford
Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve
Add Brent Gates, F activated from reserve
Delete Quin Foreman, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F loaned to Belleville
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F traded to Greenville
Iowa:
Add Riese Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Kris Bennett, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Jeff Taylor, D assigned by Hartford
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/1)
Kalamazoo:
Add Jake Gaudet, F assigned by Cleveland
Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve
Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on reserve
Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Brendan St-Louis, D activated from reserve [11/8]
Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence [11/8]
Reading:
Add Mike Gornall, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
South Carolina:
Delete Patrick Kramer, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Trois-Rivières:
Add Terrance Amorosa, D assigned by Laval
Delete Arsen Khisamutdinov, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 9, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 9 - ECHL
- Peterson Called up to AHL - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Deal Lekkas to Orlando - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Acquire Stefanos Lekkas from Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions for Armed Forces Night - Florida Everblades
- Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Youth League Opens Season - Reading Royals
- DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront Named Host Hotel of 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Thunder Begins Week Tonight in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Blake Winiecki Named Inglaso ECHL Player of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: November 9, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Florida's Winiecki Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Indy's Watson Signs with Belleville and Rockford Assigns Howarth - Indy Fuel
- Glads' Parks Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Parks Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Has Won 6 in a Row - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.