ECHL Transactions - November 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 9, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Tyler Mosienko, F

Maine:

Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Carter Struthers, D from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from reserve

Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Cam Johnson, G placed on reserve

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Stephen Harper, F recalled to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Drake Rymsha, F loaned to Hershey

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G traded to Orlando

Greenville:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Mitch Versteeg, D signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford

Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve

Add Brent Gates, F activated from reserve

Delete Quin Foreman, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F loaned to Belleville

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F traded to Greenville

Iowa:

Add Riese Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Kris Bennett, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Jeff Taylor, D assigned by Hartford

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/1)

Kalamazoo:

Add Jake Gaudet, F assigned by Cleveland

Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve

Add John Schiavo, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on reserve

Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Brendan St-Louis, D activated from reserve [11/8]

Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence [11/8]

Reading:

Add Mike Gornall, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

South Carolina:

Delete Patrick Kramer, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Trois-Rivières:

Add Terrance Amorosa, D assigned by Laval

Delete Arsen Khisamutdinov, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

