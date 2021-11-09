Steelheads Sign Veteran Defenseman Mitch Versteeg
November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed defenseman Mitch Versteeg to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.
Versteeg, 33, played 19 games with Ferencvárosi TC - Telecom in the Hungarian Erste Liga during the 2020-21 season, posting four goals and four assists for eight points with 27 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating as well as seven points (3-4-7) in 11 playoff games in route to the Erste Liga Championship. The Lethbridge, Alb. native has played in Europe since the 2013-14 season with two non-consecutive years in the Deutsch Elite League (DEL) 2 with three teams, one season with the Nikko Icebucks in the Asia League in 2014-15, and four seasons with HK Nitra in Slovakia from 2016-17 through 2019-20. He posted a career-best 22 points (5-17-22) with HK Nitra in 2019-20 through 55 games.
The 6-foot-1 defenseman began his professional career in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings and Trenton Titans, settling in Kalamazoo for two seasons starting in 2009-10 and in Trenton for parts of two seasons beginning in 2011-12 before going back to Kalamazoo early in the 2012-13 campaign. Over his ECHL career, Versteeg tallied 73 points (24-49-73) with 312 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating through 231 career games.
In his 12-year professional career, he owns 194 points (58-136-194) through 560 games with 995 penalty minutes a plus-34 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Versteeg played parts of three seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL) from 2006-07 through 2008-09, tabbing 41 points (12-29-41) through 148 games with 297 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating. His best year came in his final season in 2008-09, boasting 28 points with 125 penalty minutes in 68 games. He is the younger brother of two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kris Versteeg, and the two briefly played together at HK Nitra in 2019-20.
The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:05 p.m. and return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:10 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 9, 2021
- Nick Olczyk to Join Blackhawks Radio Broadcast - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Sign Veteran Defenseman Mitch Versteeg - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - November 9 - ECHL
- Peterson Called up to AHL - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Deal Lekkas to Orlando - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Acquire Stefanos Lekkas from Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions for Armed Forces Night - Florida Everblades
- Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Youth League Opens Season - Reading Royals
- DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront Named Host Hotel of 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Thunder Begins Week Tonight in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Blake Winiecki Named Inglaso ECHL Player of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: November 9, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Florida's Winiecki Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Indy's Watson Signs with Belleville and Rockford Assigns Howarth - Indy Fuel
- Glads' Parks Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Parks Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Has Won 6 in a Row - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.