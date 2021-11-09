Thunder Begins Week Tonight in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita starts a busy week today with its first trip to Cable Dahmer Arena to face the Kansas City Mavericks.

The two teams faced each other on Sunday afternoon with the Thunder claiming a 3-1 win at INTRUST Bank Arena. With the win, Wichita snapped a four-game losing skid and earned its first home win of the season. Tonight is just the third road contest of the year for Wichita and first since Opening Weekend in Allen.

On Sunday, Wichita scored three times in the second period to grab a 3-0 lead. Andrew Shewfelt, Brayden Watts and Carter Johnson each found the back of the net before Ryan Harrison cut the lead to two with just 13 seconds remaining in the frame.

The Thunder held the Mavericks scoreless on seven power play chances, including two five-on-three opportunities. Wichita was 0-for-3 on the man advantage, but did have a shorthanded goal.

The Mavericks are tied in fourth place in the Mountain Division with six points. Wichita remains in seventh place with four points. Lane Scheidl, Westin Michaud and Darik Angeli lead the Mavericks with six points. Matteo Gennaro leads the Thunder with eight points. Peter Crinella and Brayden Watts have six.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night as Allen returns to town with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

Friday is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, Case & Associates and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special Military-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH app starting at 5 p.m. that night. Military members and veterans can purchase a ticket and special puck for just $15.

Fans can also watch the Air Force take on the Marines before the start of the Thunder game that night. Faceoff for the contest starts at 5 p.m. and your ticket gets you into both games.

