Thunder Blanked in Kansas City on Tuesday Night

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Ryan Harrison scored twice and Andrew Shortridge held the Thunder offense at bay in a 2-0 win for Kansas City on Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City benefited from back-to-back five-on-three power plays in the third period to give the Mavericks some breathing room. Shortridge stopped all 27 shots he faced in the winning effort.

The first period was fast-paced and saw Kansas City outshoot the Thunder 11-8. Wichita carried over a power play into the second when Loren Ulett was sent off for a cross check.

Early in the second, Harrison gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. He skated up the right wing and snapped a shot past the blocker of Evan Buitenhuis. Andrew Shewfelt nearly tied it on a breakaway, but Shortridge made a tough leg-pad save to keep it a 1-0 contest.

Wichita was forced to kill off back-to-back two-man advantage opportunities and the Mavericks finally cashed in. Sean Allen was called for high sticking at 8:57. Jay Dickman was then assessed a delay of game for closing his hand on the puck at 9:39. Wichita was about to kill off both power plays, but Carson Vance was sent off for a trip. Kasey Kulczycki was also called for a bench minor, giving the Mavericks another chance with a five-on-three. Harrison put home a rebound at 13:06 to make it 2-0.

The Thunder pulled Buitenhuis with just over two minutes left and had some good pressure on Shortridge. He kicked aside four quality chances and held on for the win.

Wichita has now been shutout twice this season. The Thunder fall to 1-2-0 on the road.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night as Allen returns to town with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

