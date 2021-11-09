Thunder Blanked in Kansas City on Tuesday Night
November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Ryan Harrison scored twice and Andrew Shortridge held the Thunder offense at bay in a 2-0 win for Kansas City on Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Kansas City benefited from back-to-back five-on-three power plays in the third period to give the Mavericks some breathing room. Shortridge stopped all 27 shots he faced in the winning effort.
The first period was fast-paced and saw Kansas City outshoot the Thunder 11-8. Wichita carried over a power play into the second when Loren Ulett was sent off for a cross check.
Early in the second, Harrison gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. He skated up the right wing and snapped a shot past the blocker of Evan Buitenhuis. Andrew Shewfelt nearly tied it on a breakaway, but Shortridge made a tough leg-pad save to keep it a 1-0 contest.
Wichita was forced to kill off back-to-back two-man advantage opportunities and the Mavericks finally cashed in. Sean Allen was called for high sticking at 8:57. Jay Dickman was then assessed a delay of game for closing his hand on the puck at 9:39. Wichita was about to kill off both power plays, but Carson Vance was sent off for a trip. Kasey Kulczycki was also called for a bench minor, giving the Mavericks another chance with a five-on-three. Harrison put home a rebound at 13:06 to make it 2-0.
The Thunder pulled Buitenhuis with just over two minutes left and had some good pressure on Shortridge. He kicked aside four quality chances and held on for the win.
Wichita has now been shutout twice this season. The Thunder fall to 1-2-0 on the road.
The Thunder returns home on Friday night as Allen returns to town with the opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m.
Friday is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, Case & Associates and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special Military-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH app starting at 5 p.m. that night. Military members and veterans can purchase a ticket and special puck for just $15.
Fans can also watch the Air Force take on the Marines before the start of the Thunder game that night. Faceoff for the contest starts at 5 p.m. and your ticket gets you into both games.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena. For more information, click HERE.
Wichita Thunder battle the Kansas City Mavericks
