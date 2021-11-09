Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Has Won 6 in a Row

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have won 6 games in a row after they swept the Rapid City Rush in a 2 game series, winning 5-2 on November 5th and 4-3 on Pooch on the Pond at Maverik Center on November 6th. Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a 6-2 record and a .750 winning percentage. The 6 game win streak is the longest streak in the league in the early stages of the season.

Trey Bradley led the Grizzlies last weekend with 5 points in the 2 game set. Bradley was the number 1 star on November 5th as he scored 1 goal and 2 assists in the 5-2 victory. Bradley followed that up with 2 assists the next night. Bradley leads the league with 10 assists on the season. He leads the club with 11 points.

Goaltender Peyton Jones won both games last weekend, saving 25 of 27 on Friday night and 20 of 23 on Saturday night as he picked up his first 2 wins of the season.

It's been a consistent offense in the early stage of the season as Utah has scored 3 or more goals in all 8 games. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 6 goals. Brian Bowen and Quinn Ryan each have 4 goals and Brandon Cutler and Tyler Penner are tied with 3 goals.

The Grizzlies are at Adirondack for a 3 game series on November 12-14. Friday and Saturday are 5:00 pm mountain time starts and Sunday the 14th is at 1:00 pm. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on November 19-21 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Last Week's Games

Friday, November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3. Peyton Jones saved 25 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Utah got goals from Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan. Utah outshot Rapid City 40 to 23. RC went 1 for 1 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 2. Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 in the win.

This Week's Games

Friday, November 12, 2021 - Utah @ Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Utah @ Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

Sunday, November 14, 2021 - Utah @ Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league in plus/minus at +12. D'Astous is tied for 2nd the lead with 6 goals. Trey Bradley Leads the league with 10 assists. Bradley is tied for 2nd in the league with 11 points. Trent Miner, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leads the league with 2 shutouts. Tyler Penner is tied for the league lead in plus/minus among rookies at +6. Brandon Cutler leads the league with 37 shots on goal. D'Astous is 4th in shots with 30. D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 10 points.

Plus-Minus League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous. +12.

Luke Martin. +10

Save That Puck It's His First as a Pro

There are 8 instances this season where a Grizzlies player scored his first professional goal.

October 22nd- Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan.

October 23rd - Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman.

October 30th- Connor Graham.

October 31st- Mason Mannek.

November 5th - Neil Robinson.

November 6th - Luke Martin.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Bailey Conger, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-2

Home record: 3-1.

Road record: 3-1.

Win percentage: .750.

Streak: Won 6.

Standings Points: 12. - Most in the division.

Last 10: 6-2.

Goals per game: 3.88 (6th) Goals for: 31

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied for 10th) Goals Against: 24

Shots per game: 37.00 (3rd)

Shots against per game: 26.88 (7th)

Power Play: 3 for 26 - 11.5% (23rd)

Penalty Kill: 23 for 32- 71.9 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 101

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.

Record When Scoring First: 3-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 3 2

Opposition 3 0

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (6)

Assists: Trey Bradley (10) - Leads League

Points: Bradley (11) - Tied for 2nd in the league.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+12) - Leads league. Won the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month for October 2021.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (22)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (2)

Power Play Goals: Quinn Ryan/Andrew Nielsen/D'Astous (1)

Power Play Assists: 6 tied with 1.

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (37) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (6 for 30). 20.0 %. - Minimum 15 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher/Neil Robinson/Ryan (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Miner (.921).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.11)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 6 10 13 2 0 31 Utah Grizzlies 96 100 88 12 296

Opposition 7 10 7 0 0 24 Opposition 64 70 73 8 215

Next 10 Games

November 12, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 13, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Daddy Daughter Night.

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. Pride Night

December 4, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. Hispanic Heritage Night. Teddy Bear Toss. Mother Son Night.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Brandon Cutler (2), Matthew Boucher, Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Quinn Ryan (1).

Assist Streaks: Bradley (5), Bailey Conger, Tyler Penner, (2), Gehrett Sargis, Mason Mannek, Brian Bowen (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bradley (5). Boucher, D'Astous (4) Bowen, Conger, Cutler, Martin (2)

Many 1 Goal Games

35 of the 72 games Utah played last season were decided by 1 goal. Last season the Grizzlies played in 18 games past regulation. This season Utah has played in 3 - 1 goal games. Utah is 3-0 in 1 goal contests.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

4: Trey Bradley.

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous. Brian Bowen.

2: Matthew Boucher.

1: Brandon Cutler, Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Luke Martin, Neil Robinson.

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Last season Utah had 3 shutouts.

