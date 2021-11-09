Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (2-2-1-0) and Jacksonville Icemen (2-2-1-1) meet tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Orlando is 1-0-0-0 against the Icemen this season after picking up a 5-4 overtime victory over Jacksonville on Oct. 31.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tyler Bird will make his 2021-22 season debut with the Solar Bears tonight after beginning the season on a PTO with the Syracuse Crunch, where he collected one assist in four American Hockey League games. Bird will skate on a line with leading ECHL scorer Aaron Luchuk and rookie forward Ian Parker.

Goaltender Brad Barone is expected to make his home debut for the Solar Bears, after his previous two outings came on the road, making six saves in a relief effort on Oct. 29 at Atlanta and 26 saves on Nov. 4 at Norfolk.

It is expected that forward Steenn Pasichnuk will drop back on defense tonight for the Solar Bears, after previously filling the same role for the team in Orlando's Oct. 31 victory over Jacksonville. Prior to this season, Pasichnuk previously played defense for a stretch of games during his junior career in Alberta.

Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky enters tonight's game two wins shy of 200 career ECHL coaching victories, all with the Solar Bears. His 198 regular season wins are the most by a head coach in team history.

The Icemen are led by forward Ara Nazarian, who has recorded seven points (3g-4a) in six games for Jacksonville. The Icemen are 0-2-1-1 in their last four games, coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to South Carolina on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.