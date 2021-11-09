Glads' Parks Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Atlanta Gladiators goaltender Tyler Parks has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 1-7.

Parks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .974 in two appearances last week.

The 29-year-old made 17 saves in a 3-0 win over Jacksonville on Friday and turned aside 21 of the 22 shots he faced in a relief effort in a 7-5 victory against Greenville on Sunday.

Under contract to Belleville of the American Hockey League, Parks is 2-1-0 in three appearances this season and ranks sixth in the ECHL with a 1.50 goals-against average and is tied for 10th with a .938 save percentage.

Parks has seen action in 53 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Rapid City, Reading, Florida and Elmira with an overall record of 19-22-5 with three shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He spent last season with Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia, posting a 1.71 goals-against average in 24 appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Parks played two seasons at St. Lawrence University and one season at Adrian College.

The Gladiators play next on Friday, Nov. 12 in North Charleston against the South Carolina Stingrays. The next Glads home game is Nov. 14 against the Florida Everblades on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians at Gas South Arena.

