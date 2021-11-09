Solar Bears Grind out 3-2 Win over Icemen

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (3-2-1-0) extended their all-time home streak against the Jacksonville Icemen (2-3-1-1) to 22-0-0-0 with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears improved to 3-0-0-0 at home to start the 2021-22 season.

Nick Bligh and Tyler Bird scored first-period goals, and Fabrizio Ricci buried the eventual game-winner in the second period as Orlando opened up a stretch of five games in six nights this evening.

Goaltender Brad Barone made his home debut with Orlando and picked up his first victory of the season, making 26 saves for the Solar Bears.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Nick Bligh (2) at 8:02. Assisted by Dylan Fitze and Jackson Keane.

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (1) at 9:33. Assisted by Andrew McLean and Aaron Luchuk.

JAX Goal: Christopher Brown (2) at 17:24. Assisted by Ara Nazarian and Jacob Friend.

SHOTS: ORL 9, JAX 12

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Fabrizio Ricci (1) at 18:20. Assisted by J.M. Piotrowski and Canon Pieper.

JAX Goal: Ryan Roth (2) at 18:30. Assisted by James Sanchez and Craig Martin.

SHOTS: ORL 14, JAX 6

3rd Period

SHOTS: ORL 8, JAX 10

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 26-for-28

JAX: Charles Williams, 28-for-31

NOTABLES:

Bird's goal was his first of the season in the ECHL after returning from the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch earlier this week, where he had one assist in four games to begin the season.

Luke McInnis initially appeared to have scored to make the game 4-2 with 2:13 left in the game, but the goal was eventually reviewed and overturned for goaltender interference.

Aaron Luchuk extended his point streak to six games (5g-8a) with an assist on Bird's first period goal.

J.M. Piotrowski, signed earlier in the day, picked up his first ECHL point with an assist on Ricci's goal.

Canon Pieper has points (1g-1a) in his first two games since joining Orlando last Friday at Norfolk.

The Solar Bears did not have a chance on the power play, but went 3-for-3 with the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action tomorrow when they travel to Estero to take on the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

