Komets Deal Lekkas to Orlando

November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that goaltender Stefanos Lekkas has been traded to Orlando for cash. Forward Stephen Harper has been recalled by the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and forward Drake Rymsha has been loaned to Hershey.

Lekkas, 25, started 11 games for the Komets last season posting a 7-2-2 record with a goals-against-average of 2.15. The 6'0 netminder also played seven games with the Rochester Americans of the AHL, then signed an NHL contract with Buffalo. This season, Lekkas played one game for the Komets, getting a win over Cincinnati while giving up two goals on 19 shots.

Harper, 26, has played five games for the Komets, scoring three goals coupled with six assists. Last season, Harper played 46 games with the Komets, collecting 31 points. In the playoffs, the 6'2 forward scored the game-winning goal in game four of the Kelly Cup Finals versus South Carolina, en route to being named the playoff's Most Valuable Player. Harper finished the post-season with six goals and seven assists in 12 games.

Rymsha, 23, was a 2017 fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings. This season, Rymsha has played in five games with a goal and three assists. Before turning pro, the Huntington Woods, Michigan native skated four seasons in the OHL with London, Ottawa, and Sarnia. In his final season with Sarnia, the 6'0 forward scored 31 goals and collected 43 assists.

This week, the team travels to Cincinnati for a Friday night tilt. Saturday, the Toledo Walleye return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum before the team travels to Wheeling for a 4:10 p.m. start time against the Nailers on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

Military Appreciation Night Saturday, November 13th -- All veterans and active-duty military can show their military ID at the Coliseum ticket office and receive one FREE ticket with an adult upper area ticket purchase, courtesy of All American Stores.

Pet Detective Night Saturday, November 20th --The Komets will be wearing special Ace Ventura Pet Detective jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Humane Fort Wayne.

Bob Chase Memorial Game Thursday, November 25th -- The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season, courtesy of Sweetwater. The Walleye will also be wearing classic Toledo Goaldigger jerseys.

Report Card Night, Friday, December 3rd -- Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A-Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night to receive a completely FREE ticket, courtesy of PHP. Get your tickets early!

Single game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum ticket office. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

