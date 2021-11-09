Indy's Watson Signs with Belleville and Rockford Assigns Howarth

November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Tuesday that they have assigned forward Kale Howarth to the Indy Fuel. Additionally, Fuel forward Spencer Watson has signed a pro-tryout agreement with the Belleville Senators.

Howarth, 24, joins the Fuel at the beginning of a five-game road swing. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward signed with the IceHogs after playing three seasons at the University of Connecticut. Through four years with the Huskies, Howarth tallied 16 goals and 18 assists in 79 games.

Watson, 25, signs with Belleville after playing five games for the Fuel this season earning two goals and one assist. The fifth-year forward has 199 ECHL games under his belt as well as 28 games at the American Hockey League level with Rockford IceHogs and Ontario Reign.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.