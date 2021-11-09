Solar Bears Acquire Stefanos Lekkas from Komets

November 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the acquisition of goaltender Stefanos Lekkas from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations.

Lekkas (LEHK-uhs), 25, has made one appearance this season with Fort Wayne, going 1-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

The 6-foot, 185-pound netminder has appeared in 13 career ECHL games, all with the Komets, posting a 9-2-2 record with a 2.12 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Lekkas has also appeared in seven American Hockey League games with the Rochester Americans, going 1-5-1 with a 4.32 GAA and a .863 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the Elburn, Ill. native played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Vermont, where he appeared in 134 career games for the Catamounts program, and went 44-69-20 with a 2.62 GAA, a .918 save percentage and seven shutouts. Upon turning pro, Lekkas departed UVM with 3,913 career saves, the most in Hockey East history, and the fifth most in NCAA history. He was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team during the 2018-19 season.

Lekkas completed four seasons of junior hockey split between the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League and the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League. He helped Sioux Falls capture the USHL's Clark Cup championship in 2015.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.