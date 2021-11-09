Fuel Pick up Point in Shootout Loss to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH - In the second game of a five-game road swing, the Fuel visited Cincinnati Cyclones. Both teams would trade goals throughout the game, sending it to overtime and eventually a shootout. Cincinnati's Dominic Franco would be the only person to score in the shootout handing the Cyclones the 3-2 win.

After a physical start to the game, neither team would put many shots on goal, combining for a total of five shots through 10 minutes. Scoring his first goal of the season, Seamus Malone would give Indy the lead when he put home a rebound off of a Keoni Texeira shot. Although being outshot, the Fuel would hold on to their lead for the remainder of the period.

After killing off a 5-on-3 penalty kill at the beginning of the second period, the Cyclones would tie the game 1-1 when Justin Vaive rushed down the ice and beat Cale Morris with a wrist shot. Despite each team having chances on the man-advantage, nobody was able to put the puck in the net, sending the teams to the intermission tied 1-1.

Taking advantage of a long double-minor penalty to start the third period, the Cyclones would take a 2-1 lead after a puck snuck through the legs of Morris and Dominic Franco put it in the back of the net. The Fuel would respond when Jared Thomas would jump on a Cyclones turnover and feed Chad Yetman a pass and he tapped the puck past Mat Robson.

Neither team would be able to break the tie in the remaining minutes of the third period, sending the game to a seven-minute overtime period. After both teams traded chances throughout the overtime period, nobody would score, sending the game to a shootout where Cincinnati's Dominic Franco would score the game-winning goal.

