DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront Named Host Hotel of 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Jacksonville Icemen, announced on Tuesday that the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront will serve as the official host hotel for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Serving as the ECHL Headquarters during All-Star festivities, the DoubleTree will host the ECHL All-Stars as well as team representatives, League VIPs and fans. Located on the Southbank of St. John's River, the DoubleTree is near Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, among other local attractions, and will also host the 14th Annual ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The DoubleTree is offering a special Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic room rate for ECHL fans of $129 per night, which can be redeemed, or by calling the DoubleTree at (800) 222-8733 and asking for "ECHL All Star Fans" or Group Code ECH.

Individual tickets for the League's annual showcase, coming to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Jan. 17, 2022, are now available for purchase here. Fans who purchase an Icemen ticket package will receive their same reserved seat to the All-Star Classic. Group and premium ticket packages of 10 tickets or more are available now, and can be purchased by calling (904) 602-7825.

To begin the All-Star festivities, the Icemen will be hosting the 2022 ECHL All-Star Fan Fest presented by Hodges Mazda on Sunday, Jan. 16, atVyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This exciting event will bring fans from across the League together for a night of food, fun and interactive activities leading into the All-Star Classic.

