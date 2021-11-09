Nick Olczyk to Join Blackhawks Radio Broadcast

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that Indy Fuel radio analyst Nick Olczyk will make his NHL debut alongside John Wiedeman during Tuesday night's Chicago Blackhawks game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Olczyk began his broadcasting career during the 2019-20 season calling games alongside Fuel play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Smith. The Chicago, Illinois native is currently in his third season as the Fuel analyst and has since served as an analyst during Notre Dame hockey on NBC Sports and a producer for NBC Sports Chicago. No stranger to the world of hockey, Olczyk also joined the NHL on TNT production team for their 2021-22 broadcasts.

"We are extremely excited for Nick to get his chance to call the game at the highest level," said Indy Fuel President Larry McQueary. "The Indy Fuel are not only a development team for players but for staff as well so getting to see our staff make their way to the next level is a proud moment."

Olczyk will continue to call Indy Fuel home games alongside Andrew Smith throughout the 2021-22 season. Fans can tune in to hear them on Mixlr.com or FloHockey.tv.

