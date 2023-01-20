Petan Scores Overtime Winner, Wild Take Sixth Straight Win

DES MOINES, Iowa - Nic Petan scored the overtime winner Friday night as the Iowa Wild prevailed 3-2 over the Milwaukee Admirals and picked up a sixth consecutive win. Jesper Wallstedt had 36 saves in the victory and Marco Rossi had two assists.

The goaltenders kept the first period scoreless. Wallstedt stopped 13 shots and Yaroslav Askarov (22 saves) turned aside eight Iowa shots.

Damien Giroux put Iowa on the board at 1:25 of the second period. After Turner Ottenbreit sent a puck in behind the net to Michael Milne, Milne returned it back in front for Giroux, who gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with a short side shot past Askarov.

Milwaukee equalized the score at 13:16 of the middle frame on the power play when Phil Tomasino tipped a point shot by Jordan Gross past Wallstedt.

The Wild regained the lead with 3:49 to play in the second. With the teams playing four-on-four hockey, Marco Rossi circled the offensive zone and fed Dakota Mermis in the left circle. Mermis set up Adam Beckman in the slot, who one-timed his 12th goal of the season past Askarov.

Iowa carried a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. The Wild added 12 shots for a two-period total of 20 while the Admirals totaled 26 shots through 40 minutes.

Kiefer Sherwood tied the game at 1:55 of the third period on the power play when he poked the rebound of a Tomasino shot under Wallstedt.

Nic Petan scored the game-winner 27 seconds into overtime. With Iowa on the power play, Joe Hicketts fed Petan in the right circle for a blast over Askarov to seal the 3-2 victory. Rossi was credited with the secondary assist on the play.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 38-25. The Wild went for 1-for-2 on the power play while Milwaukee went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Wild and the Admirals meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m.

