Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 16 games for the Blues this season, registering four points (two goals, two assists) and two penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 22 games for the Thunderbirds, posting 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Alexandrov was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds continue their midwest trip on Friday night as they visit the Rockford IceHogs for an 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop. The weekend concludes on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET as the T-Birds face the Grand Rapids Griffins.

