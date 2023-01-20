Belleville Sens Fall in Tightly Contested Battle to Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were defeated 4-3 by the Toronto Marlies in another tightly contested North Division battle at CAA Arena on Friday night.

Toronto opened the scoring 9:06 into the first period when Alex Steeves capitalized on a one-timer. However, Belleville would respond quickly as Cole Reinhardt evened the score with a heavy wrist shot. Later in the frame, the Marlies extended their advantage on the power play through a Logan Shaw redirection to give the visitors a 2-1 lead after twenty minutes of play.

In the second, the Senators equalized again, this time with the man advantage as Egor Sokolov collected his 12th of the campaign to take a 2-2 tie into the intermission.

In the third, Toronto regained their lead as both Adam Gaudette and Kyle Clifford found the back of the net to make it 4-2 before the 8:54 mark of the stanza. Less than 30 seconds later, Senators defenceman Jacob Larsson brought the score to within one with a blast from the point. In spite of that tally and a late push, Belleville couldn't draw any closer as they fell in regulation time.

The Senators conclude their six-game homestand tomorrow night when they welcome the Hershey Bears for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 |Penalty Kill: 1/3

Fast Facts:

Kevin Mandolese made 27 saves

Cole Cassels extended his point streak to six straight with a pair of assists.

Egor Sokolov notched his team-leading 37th point of the season.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought the guys played hard. I thought we came out with a purpose and our mindset was good."

Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

