T-Birds Special Teams Bring Home the Bacon in Rockford, 7-2
January 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (17-17-1-4) used a spectacular special teams evening to rout the Rockford IceHogs (20-14-2-2) on Friday night at BMO Center by a final score of 7-2.
Special teams proved to be the T-Birds' advantage and Rockford's undoing in the opening 10 minutes. On their first power play, the T-Birds took advantage as Martin Frk carried the puck into the right corner, throwing a pass in front of Arvid Soderblom's net. There was a stroke of luck involved, as it caromed off a skate right to the waiting stick of Mitchell Hoelscher, who deposited the puck into an empty goal. Hoelscher's fourth of the season gave Springfield the 1-0 lead at 4:09.
The T-Birds' penalty kill got a healthy workout in the opening minutes as well, as they fended off over a minute of time with just three skaters on the ice. Shortly after getting a fourth player back, Hugh McGing connected in his home state with a high-rising wrist shot over Soderblom's glove hand at 8:49 to make it a 2-0 game.
Vadim Zherenko stopped eight shots in the opening period, but the IceHogs did cut the lead in half when, at the 13:13 timestamp, Luke Philp caught up to a second chance off Zherenko's pad and fired a wrist shot through the legs of the Springfield goalie to make it 2-1.
Former IceHog Matthew Highmore proved to be a difference maker as he opened the second period scoring just 38 seconds into the frame, picking up an Austin Osmanski shot that ricocheted off of Matthew Peca in front of the crease. Highmore's empty-net tally made it 3-1.
Special teams continued to prove Springfield the superior squad as the penalty kill dispatched three consecutive Rockford advantages in the middle period, making them a perfect 5-for-5 through 40 minutes. Dave Gust would get the IceHogs back to a 3-2 margin at 7:53 of the period when he surprised Zherenko with a bad-angle shot from the right corner that squeaked under the goalie's pads. It made Gust the AHL's fourth 20-goal-scorer of the 2022-23 season.
Undaunted, the Thunderbirds' power play then did what Rockford's could not, as Highmore stopped a puck at the left side of Soderblom's net before saucering a perfect pass across the top of the blue paint to a crashing Mathias Laferriere, who jammed it into a vacant goal to make it 4-2 at 13:52.
The T-Birds were not content with just a two-goal cushion, and the power play came up with a third tally as Keean Washkurak split two defenders and beat Soderblom on the glove side while being tripped in the left circle. The goal at 8:09 of the period made it a 5-2 score.
Adding to the fun, Jacob Hayhurst, who was inserted into the lineup when Greg Printz was unable to play, added his first career AHL goal at 11:45. Anthony Angello started it by poking a puck in near Soderblom, then tracked it down below the goal line before centering it out front. Hayhurst elevated it over the blocker of Soderblom, making it 6-2.
Hayhurst was not finished, and with 2:18 to play, Drew Callin sent him away on a breakaway, and Hayhurst made no mistake as he drilled the top shelf on the stick side of Soderblom, rounding out the T-Birds' third 7-goal performance of the season.
Zherenko was superb at the other end all night, making 18 saves in the third period alone on his way to a 41-save win.
Having now won two straight, the T-Birds look to complete a three-game midwest sweep as they visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop inside Van Andel Arena.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds battle the Rockford IceHogs
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2023
- Amerks Blanked in 1-0 Overtime Loss to Islanders - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- T-Birds Special Teams Bring Home the Bacon in Rockford, 7-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Cal O'Reilly Captures History with 700th AHL Point; Phantoms Blast Pens 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Lose to Phantoms, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Blank Americans in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- McLaughlin's Three Points Help Bruins Past Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Bears Open Road Trip with 3-2 OT Loss to Rocket - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack's Point Streak Snapped by Bruins in 5-3 Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Shut Out Comets, 2-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Can't Find Answers Against Crunch In 2-0 Loss - Utica Comets
- Fedun, Tokarski Returned to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Panthers Recall Mack Guzda, Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Sign Defenseman Texeira to PTO, Reassign Fizer - Colorado Eagles
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: January 21 & 22 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 95.5 Hits FM 80's Retro Night - Belleville Senators
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland, Monsters Loan Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Open First Three-In-Three Set of the Season against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #38 - Condors at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sam Ersson Returned to Phantoms, Felix Sandström Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tyler Parks Recalled by Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wine Tasting to Benefit Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Amerks Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Welcome Thunderbirds to Stateline for First Time - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.