Comets Can't Find Answers Against Crunch In 2-0 Loss
January 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The Comets have thrice played their division rivals in Syracuse this season and each time haven't come up with a victory. On Friday night in Utica, in front of a massive crowd, and despite the valiant effort by the Comets goaltender, Akira Schmid, who came up with one brilliant save after another, the team was unable to stop the Crunch from beating them for the fourth time in as many games this season.
In the opening period, the goaltenders, Akira Schmid for Utica and Max Legace for Syracuse traded one brilliant save after another and didn't allow the opposing team to score for in the first. Both teams went to their dressing rooms locked in a scoreless game.
In the ensuing stanza, the Crunch struck for a goal and it was Gabriel Dumont who managed to find the net at 17:01 on a play that was assisted by Alex Barre-Boulet. The assist from Barre-Boulet gave him 242 points in his Crunch career which became a new franchise record. The brilliance of Schmid shone throughout the period, but the Comets weren't able to give their netminder a goal through the first 40 minutes of play.
The Crunch added to their lead at 12:52 on a shot by Jaydon Dureau for a tally that put Syracuse up, 2-0 as he snuck behind the defense and wristed the puck passed Schmid. With the net empty and the extra attacker on the ice for Utica, they couldn't manage to find a goal to bring them closer and they skated away with a 2-0 loss against the Crunch.
The Comets will make their way back to Syracuse to play the Crunch once again tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. The team will return home for a game on January 24thto finish up the postponed home opener at 7:00 PM. Great ticket available, visitwww.uticacomets.com.
