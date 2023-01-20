Bridgeport Islanders Host Amerks Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (16-15-6-1) look for their second straight win tonight as they host the Rochester Americans (19-13-1-1) at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. On Monday, the Islanders scored four times in the second period and six times in their MLK Day matinee - matching a season high in both situations - rolling to a 6-2 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds on the road. Ruslan Iskhakov had three points (1g, 2a), while Aatu Raty and Arnaud Durandeau both recorded one goal and one assist. Cory Schneider (12-3-2) set new season bests in saves (41) and shots faced (43).

Tonight's game is the second and final meeting between the Islanders and Amerks this season, and the only matchup at Total Mortgage Arena. Rochester won in overtime, 6-5, at home on Nov. 25th, a game that featured dueling hat tricks between Andy Andreoff and Sean Malone. Andreoff scored his second career hat trick and Chris Terry had three assists, while Rochester's Malone recorded four points (3g, 1a) and Brett Murray collected one goal and two assists. The Islanders also fell to the Americans in overtime, 3-2, in their last tilt at Total Mortgage Arena on Feb. 15, 2022.

VIEW FROM ROCHESTER

The Amerks are third in the North Division standings, but enter tonight's game looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to Laval, 5-2, at home on Wednesday. Anders Bjork and Tyson Kozak each scored at even strength, while Malcolm Subban (9-4-0) made 18 saves. Bjork is on a five-game point streak with two goals and six assists over that span. Rochester also lost to Toronto at home, 7-5, on Saturday, when former Bridgeport forward Mason Jobst scored his first professional hat trick. Brandon Biro leads the Amerks with 29 points (9g, 20a) in 28 games this season.

DURANDEAU'S FOUR-GAME STREAK

Arnaud Durandeau carries a four-game point streak into tonight's contest, his longest of the season. He has one goal and four assists during that span. Durandeau, who celebrated his 24th birthday last Saturday, has 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last 11 games and ranks fourth on the Islanders in scoring with 26 points. He has never had a five-game point streak (or longer) in his professional career.

ANDY LAND

Andy Andreoff has 13 points (6g, 7a) in his last 12 games dating back to Dec. 17th. He also has points in four straight games against the Americans dating back to Feb. 21, 2020 as a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4g, 2a). That includes his hat trick on Nov. 25th at Blue Cross Arena, which remains Bridgeport's only hat trick of the season. Andreoff continues to lead the Islanders in goals (19) and PPG (8), and is one of just six Bridgeport players to appear in all 38 games this season.

QUICK HITS

William Dufour and Dennis Cholowski were recalled by the New York Islanders on Wednesday, and both played in New York's 4-1 loss to Boston at UBS Arena... It was Dufour's NHL debut... Dufour was returned to Bridgeport on Thursday, while Cholowski remains in the NHL... Ruslan Iskhakov collected three points (1g, 2a) on Monday for the third time this season and is now tied for second among all AHL rookies in assists (19), and shares third in points (28)... Samuel Bolduc, the Islanders' AHL All-Star representative, shares ninth among AHL defensemen in points (24) and ranks fifth in shots (95)... Cory Schneider is fourth among AHL goalies in save percentage (.923) and shares sixth in wins (12).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (23-19-5): Last 3-2 OTL at Buffalo, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (19-15-3-0): Last: 6-4 L at Newfoundland, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. Newfoundland, 7:05 p.m. ET

