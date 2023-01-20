Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland, Monsters Loan Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Monsters and Cleveland loaned goaltender Pavel Cajan to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In 13 appearances for Columbus this season, Tarasov went 2-9-1 with a 3.28 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (S%) and added a 2-2-0 record with a 4.29 GAA and .850 S% in four appearances for the Monsters. Cajan, a rookie this season, went 5-7-2 with a 3.51 GAA and .879 S% in 14 appearances for Cleveland this year and added a 3-0-0 record with a 1.29 GAA and .964 S% in three appearances for Kalamazoo.

A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 23, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 17 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Tarasov went 2-11-1 with a 3.10 GAA and .914 S%. In 21 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23, Tarasov went 11-7-3 with a 3.30 GAA and .887 S%

Tarasov posted a record of 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa spanning parts of the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. In 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S%. Tarasov also helped Russia claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.

