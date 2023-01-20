McLaughlin's Three Points Help Bruins Past Wolf Pack

January 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Hartford, CT - Marc McLaughlin posted the game-winning goal and two assists as the Providence Bruins topped the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-3 on Friday night at the XL Center. Vinni Lettieri and Luke Toporowski notched a goal and an assist a piece, while Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen scored the other goals for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

* Lauko collected the puck at the top of the right circle, walked it through the slot and into the left circle, then beat the goaltender short side top shelf with 13:28 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. McLaughlin and Wissmann received assists on the goal. * From the corner, Ryan Carpenter fed the puck to Turner Elson in the slot, who snapped a shot through the goaltender to tie the game at 1-1 with 16:29 left in the second period. * Lauri Pajuniemi found the stick of Will Cuylle right on top of the blue paint for a redirection goal on the power play to give Hartford a 2-1 lead with 12:02 remaining in the second period. * On the power play, Reilly fired a pass to a cutting Lettieri just outside the left post, who redirected the puck in and out of the net so quickly, the call on the ice was originally no goal. Upon further review, the puck crossed the line and the game was tied at 2-2 with 9:01 to play in the second period. McLaughlin was also credited with an assist on the tally. * Louis Domingue fired the puck from his own crease all the way down the ice, where Bobby Trivigno won the race to the puck. From below the goal line, he fed Karl Henriksson cutting down from the slot, who beat the goaltender glove side to give the Wolf Pack a 3-2 lead 2:48 into the third period. * With 15:04 left in the third period, Toporowski was slashed while on the breakaway, forcing the referee to call a penalty shot. Toporowski swung in from the left, deked to the backhand, and scored to tie the game at 3-3. * Ahcan sent a pass from the right circle to McLaughlin in the slot, who turned and fired a shot just inside the right post for a power play goal to give Providence a 4-3 lead with 3:14 remaining in the third period. Toporowski was also credited with an assist on the goal. * With 34 seconds remaining, Steen scored an empty net goal to increase Providence's lead to 5-3. Lettieri received an assist on the tally.

Stats

* Ahcan has assists in four straight contests. * McLaughlin has six points in his last four games, three of which have come from goals. * Keith Kinkaid stopped 20 of 23 shots. Providence totaled 40 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-5, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Next Game The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, January 22 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.